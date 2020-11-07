PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 988 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic in the state.
The new numbers come one day after Governor Kate Brown announced several counties would be on a two-week pause due to the increase in cases across the state.
OHA says the new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 8
- Clackamas: 129
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 32
- Douglas: 23
- Grant: 17
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 78
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 10
- Klamath: 12
- Lane: 75
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 15
- Marion: 75
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 240
- Polk: 12
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 27
- Union: 10
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 133
- Yamhill: 45
There have been nearly 849,000 negative COVID-19 tests in the state during the pandemic. The new positive cases reported Saturday brings the state's total to 49,587.
On Saturday, OHA also reported that 13 more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 729.
The 13 deaths reported were:
- An 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Friday at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 31 at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 30 at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Oct. 29 at her residence. She did not have underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 83-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.