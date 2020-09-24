PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 382 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday.
That is the highest daily case count since mid-July, according to health officials, who said it’s “a reminder of the importance of staying six feet apart from each other; wearing a face covering when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained and limiting the size of gatherings.”
The latest update brings Oregon’s total case count to 31,865. There have been more than 618,000 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon during the pandemic.
Health officials reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Oregon on Thursday.
The deaths were an 88-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 20 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions; and an 82-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 22 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario. He had underlying conditions.
There have been 539 deaths related to COVID-19 in Oregon, according to health officials.
The new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 1
- Benton, 8
- Clackamas, 32
- Clatsop, 4
- Columbia, 1
- Coos, 2
- Crook, 1
- Deschutes, 5
- Douglas, 5
- Grant, 1
- Hood River, 1
- Jackson, 20
- Jefferson, 5
- Josephine, 1
- Klamath, 2
- Lake, 1
- Lane, 38
- Linn, 15
- Malheur, 15
- Marion, 48
- Morrow, 4
- Multnomah, 92
- Polk, 3
- Umatilla, 11
- Union, 4
- Wasco, 6
- Washington, 50
- Yamhill, 6
The updated numbers do not include a report from Clatsop County about an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton. According to a county release Thursday, testing of the plant’s 159 night-shift workers resulted in 77 positive COVID-19 tests.
Nobody who tested positive at Pacific Seafood was hospitalized, according to county officials.
“The Oregon Health Authority is taking the lead in arranging for quarantine of the affected individuals, and conducting tracing of family and other contacts of those workers. The agency is also arranging to test the members of the plant’s day shift Thursday and Friday,” according to a county statement.
