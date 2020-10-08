PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 484 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily case count in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials said a contributing factor is an outbreak at a workplace in Klamath County.
The other cases are being investigated, with OHA saying it is too soon to know the sources of the increased numbers.
With the 484 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the statewide total is now 36,116. There have been more than 688,000 negative tests in Oregon.
The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (11)
- Clackamas (31)
- Columbia (8)
- Coos (1)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (17)
- Douglas (9)
- Gilliam (1)
- Hood River (3)
- Jackson (17)
- Jefferson (11)
- Josephine (2)
- Klamath (44)
- Lane (71)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (20)
- Malheur (16)
- Marion (31)
- Morrow (5)
- Multnomah (82)
- Polk (5)
- Umatilla (18)
- Union (2)
- Wasco (4)
- Washington (58)
- Yamhill (12)
The OHA on Thursday also reported 11 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus in Oregon:
- An 87-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept.18 and died on Oct. 6 in her residence. She had underlying conditions
- An 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 7 in her residence. She had underlying conditions
- An 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions
- An 89-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions
- A 103-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 26 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions
- A 92-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 6 in her residence. She had underlying conditions
- A 95-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions
- An 81-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept.18 and died on Oct. 2 in her residence. She had underlying conditions
- A 98-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Oct. 3 in her residence. She had underlying conditions
- A 75-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on May 9 and died on Aug. 26 in his residence. He had underlying conditions
- An 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 7 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's death toll in connection with COVID-19 is 594.
The outbreak in Klamath County is at Planasa Oregon Operations. The case count of 59 includes everyone linked to the outbreak, which can be household members or other close contacts to employees.
Due to a delay in reporting, 40 cases from Thursday's daily case count for Klamath County have been added to case counts for the week ending Oct. 3. Twelve additional cases that were originally reported in a different jurisdiction were transferred to Klamath County. All 52 of those cases will be added to the week ending Oct. 3 in order to be counted toward the county’s school reopening metrics. The delay in reporting resulted from initial uncertainty about the location of the worksite where many of the cases were employed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Holy cow of the deaths the youngest one was 75 years old..... So are we sure other factors didn't have a cause to the deaths.... 103 wow come on, are we just counting all old deaths as due to the virus?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.