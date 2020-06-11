(KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic in the state.
OHA also reported two new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Oregon to 171.
The deaths reported Thursday were an 84-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died Tuesday and a 66-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on June 3 and died on Wednesday.
Both patients had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The 178 new cases brings the state's total to 5,237 and are in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 47
- Clatsop: 1
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jefferson: 3
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 3
- Lincoln: 9
- Marion: 34
- Multnomah: 43
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 4
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 15
- Yamhill: 6
A previously reported case in Jackson County was determined not to be an Oregon resident and the county case count was adjusted.
Thursday's COVID-19 case count marks the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic in Oregon, according to the OHA.
Health officials say the high number is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. They say workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
(3) comments
Look at Multnomah..watch that number rise from all of those good little liberals who were telling all of us to stay home, unless of course, you just have this really strong desire to pack into downtown Portland, spraying graffiti, hurling rocks and brick at cops and through windows, setting fires, looting stores, blocking streets and freeways, and in other words..making a collective --- out of themselves.
Its the spike from the riots and you all know it!!!!
Squib ... that will come next week or two.
