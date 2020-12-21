PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded on a day in December so far.
The OHA announced 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The authority’s most recent lowest daily case count had been 826 on Nov. 27. However, since it was the day after Thanksgiving, the OHA noted that number was lower than expected due to several county health departments being closed for the holiday.
A breakdown of Monday’s new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 114
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 11
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 39
- Douglas: 27
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 10
- Jackson: 41
- Jefferson: 26
- Josephine: 32
- Lane: 26
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 29
- Malheur: 4
- Marion: 69
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 212
- Polk: 10
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 23
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 108
- Yamhill: 18
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began is now 103,755.
The OHA also reported six additional COVID-16 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,347.
The six patients who died were identified as:
- A 58-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 19 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 18 at her home. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 20 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 60-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 14 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 16 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 528 Monday, two fewer than Sunday. On Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds remained the same as the day before, at 121.
(3) comments
Why don't they give us some stats we can really use, like..instead of the vague "underlying conditions," why don't you tell us whether or not they were smokers? I'd like to know what % of the covid deaths happen to be smokers? I'm guessing that number is fairly high, like well over 50%.
My problem with this is I read an article on the flu shots, it stated that no one was recieving the shots, so seeing the CDC claims that if you have the flu you will get a positive reading for covid. So how do we know that alot of the older people who are dying is not from the flu, because the CDC says so. Can't trust anyone anymore.
My pr
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.