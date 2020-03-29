PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 548.
OHA says no new deaths were reported, and the state’s death toll remains at 13 as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
The new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (3)
- Deschutes (3)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (11)
- Josephine (1)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (1)
- Linn (4)
- Marion (15)
- Multnomah (10)
- Polk (2)
- Tillamook (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (14)
The OHA reports new cases once a day on its website.
Lane and Douglas counties each reported one additional case that was not included in the OHA total Sunday.
The OHA also said that the 93-year-old man whose death was reported Saturday had an underlying condition.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.