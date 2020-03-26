PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has announced Thursday that another person has died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 11.
The state's eleventh death was a 69-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on March 15. The woman died on March 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The woman had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
OHA also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 316 as of Thursday afternoon.
The breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases by county is as follows:
- Clatsop: 1
- Deschutes: 5
- Josephine: 2
- Lane: 2
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 14
- Multnomah: 12
- Polk: 3
- Tillamook:1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 8
While 316 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 6,953 tests have been negative, according to the OHA.
The OHA has the full county breakdown online, updated daily.
Douglas County reported an additional case Thursday that was not included in the OHA total.
Gov. Kate Brown this week issued an executive order directing people to stay home, while also closing numerous businesses and banning gatherings of any size.
The mortality rate is still steady at 3.47% of those infected. Unfortunately, those who are succumbing are persons in the very high vulnerable demographics, elderly with re-existing health issues.
All while Kate supports cross contamination of grocery items and check stands with reusable totes. Yes, coronavirus can be sustained on them as well as other food born diseases.
