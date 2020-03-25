PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 57 news cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths statewide from the virus Wednesday.
The jump in diagnosed cases is the largest for a single day in Oregon.
The state’s total, as of Wednesday morning, was 266 cases of COVID-19.
The new cases reported Wednesday are in:
- Benton County (2)
- Clackamas County (4)
- Douglas County (2)
- Jackson County (1)
- Josephine County (1)
- Lane County (1)
- Lincoln County (1)
- Linn County (5)
- Marion County (11)
- Multnomah County (8)
- Washington County (20)
- Yamhill County (1)
Some of those individual counties reported their diagnosed cases Tuesday. Clatsop County and Umatilla County each reported an additional case Wednesday that was not included in the OHA total.
The OHA has the full county breakdown online, updated daily.
There have now been 10 deaths in Oregon due COVID-19. The latest deaths were an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Monday and died Tuesday at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center, and a 73-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Sunday and died Monday at Salem Hospital.
In both cases, the women had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
Gov. Kate Brown this week issued an executive order directing people to stay home, while also closing numerous businesses and banning gatherings of any size.
