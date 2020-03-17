PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) There are 65 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 18 new cases Tuesday in five different counties.
Four of the presumptive cases were confirmed Monday night in connection with the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. There are now 13 cases at that facility.
The new cases reported by OHA Tuesday are in Clackamas (4), Linn (5), Marion (1), Multnomah (1) and Washington (7) counties.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:
- Benton County: 2
- Clackamas County: 6
- Deschutes County: 6
- Douglas County: 1
- Jackson County: 2
- Klamath County: 1
- Linn County: 15
- Marion County: 4
- Multnomah County: 3
- Polk County: 1
- Umatilla County: 2
- Washington County: 21
- Yamhill County: 1
Lane County Public Health on Tuesday reported its first positive test for COVID-19. The Lane County case has not yet been added to the Oregon Health Authority total, however.
On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown announced the cancellation of all events with more than 25 people in Oregon, as well as limiting restaurants and bars to take-out and delivery only, with no dine-in service allowed.
There has been one death from COVID-19 in Oregon, in Multnomah County.
