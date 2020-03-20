PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday.
The latest diagnosed cases are in nine Oregon counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (2), Grant (1), Linn (1), Marion (4), Multnomah (5), Union (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (2).
The total number of cases statewide is now 114, according to OHA, as of Friday afternoon.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:
- Benton County: 3
- Clackamas County: 10
- Deschutes County: 8
- Douglas County: 1
- Grant County: 1
- Jackson County: 2
- Klamath County: 1
- Lane County: 2
- Linn County: 18
- Marion County: 17
- Multnomah County: 12
- Polk County: 1
- Umatilla County: 2
- Union County: 1
- Washington County: 31
- Yamhill County: 4
OHA also reported Friday that there have been 2,003 negative tests in the state. The number of pending tests Friday was 433.
There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon.
Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Clark County, Washington, on Friday, as well. There have been six diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County.
MORE: COVID-19 coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.