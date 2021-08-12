PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority said the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state is 670, five more than Wednesday. That breaks the record for hospitalizations for the third day in a row.

“Our hospitals are full. Patients are boarding and being cared for in emergency departments when they should be admitted to hospital beds. Our ICUs are full. Our doctors and nurses are exhausted and rightfully frustrated because this crisis is avoidable. It is like watching a train wreck coming and knowing that there’s an opportunity to switch tracks, yet we feel helpless while we watch unnecessary loss of life,” David Zonies, associate chief medical officer and professor of surgery at OHSU, said.

OHA reported 2,387 new cases of COVID-19, which is a record number of cases and brings the state total to 236,698. OHA also reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,928.

One doctor in Klamath Falls said he is seeing younger and sicker patients because of the virus.

States like Oregon that had a grip on COVID now seeing a crush of cases The COVID-19 surge that is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon t…

“As a patient told me yesterday, (who's on oxygen) — they said — ‘Can you give me something to make me feel better?’ Well, no we're just supporting you at this point and trying to help you breathe as best as possible. It's a very frustrating illness for both physicians and nurses to care for and to watch these people go on and get progressively sick,” Doctor Grant Niskanen, said.

Beginning Friday, everyone who is 5 years or older in Oregon — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Governor Kate Brown also announced this week that state employees in the executive branch, which includes all state agencies, will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 18.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (6)

Benton (21)

Clackamas (198)

Clatsop (35)

Columbia (62)

Coos (55)

Crook (10)

Curry (25)

Deschutes (108)

Douglas (137)

Harney (3)

Hood River (11)

Jackson (416)

Jefferson (20)

Josephine (133)

Klamath (15)

Lake (1)

Lane (210)

Lincoln (31)

Linn (32)

Malheur (5)

Marion (148)

Morrow (14)

Multnomah (210)

Polk (42)

Tillamook (27)

Umatilla (121)

Union (22)

Wallowa (7)

Wasco (25)

Washington (189)

Yamhill (48)

MORE: FOX 12's continuing local coronavirus coverage