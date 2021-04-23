PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,476.
OHA also reported 1,020 new cases of the virus that brings that total number to 179,120.
On Friday, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed significantly higher transmission of the virus through early April and projects an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 1.24 through April 7.
At that level of transmission, daily cases would rise to 960, with 38 new daily hospitalizations between April 28 and May 11. If transmission increases by 20%, new daily cases would rise to 1,610, with 66 additional hospitalizations per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,424,478 doses of Pfizer, 1,194,788 doses of Moderna and 91,271 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Firday, 1,116,490 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,682,399 who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 276, which is seven fewer than the previous day. There are 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Thursday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(1) comment
How many were obese or over 70?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.