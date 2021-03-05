PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,293.
OHA also reported 251 new cases of the virus in the state. That total is now 156,884.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,082,241 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,348,255 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
More vaccination information from OHA can be found at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 132, which is eight fewer than Thursday. There are 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For more COVID-19 coverage, go to kptv.com/coronavirus.
