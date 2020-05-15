PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority says the state's death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Thursday and remains at 137.
Health officials reported 63 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case as of Friday afternoon.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 6
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 18
- Multnomah: 17
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 3
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 1
- Washington: 4
OHA says there have been 3,470 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, along with 85,974 negative results.
According to OHA, revised modeling from the Institute for Disease Modeling shows that measures taken by Oregonians have lowered transmission rates, with the number of new cases appearing to be at a steady, low number, rather than declining. The full report can be read here.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
MORE:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.