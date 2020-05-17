PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon for the third day in a row, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The OHA on Sunday the state’s death toll is unchanged and remains at 137.
Health officials reported nine new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties:
- Deschutes (1)
- Douglas (1)
- Lincoln (1)
- Marion (3)
- Multnomah (5)
- Polk (1)
Due to data reconciliation, a confirmed case in Clackamas County was determined not to be a case. The number of cases between 40-49 was reduced by one as a result of this change.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
