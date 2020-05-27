PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the third day in a row there have been no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority did report 71 new confirmed cases on Wednesday.
The new positive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 4
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 5
- Lake: 2
- Lincoln: 2
- Marion: 6
- Multnomah: 41
- Polk: 2
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 5
- Yamhill: 1
OHA says it is investigating an increase in COVID-19 cases tied to an outbreak at specific locations of a business that operates in the Tri-county region and the Willamette Valley.
According to OHA, there is no indication that the outbreak poses any significant risk to surrounding communities.
No further details were released by OHA. The investigation is ongoing.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
