PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority says the state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 127.
Health officials reported 60 new confirmed cases and eight new presumptive cases as of Sunday morning, bringing the state’s total to 3,228.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Benton (3)
- Clackamas (10)
- Clatsop (1)
- Deschutes (1)
- Hood River (1)
- Marion (14)
- Multnomah (22)
- Polk (2)
- Umatilla (1)
- Washington (11)
- Yamhill (2)
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
MORE:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.