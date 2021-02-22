PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday.
OHA said the state’s death toll related to the virus remains 2,155. There were 324 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 153,134. There have been more than 3.2 million negative tests in Oregon.
There were 167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Monday, according to OHA, which was one more than Sunday. Of those, 47 were in ICU beds, which was an increase of three patients from the prior day.
OHA also updated the state’s vaccine information Monday, stating that 18,907 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of that total, 13,790 doses were administered on Feb. 21 and 5,117 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 21.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 821,311 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. Updated information is available on OHA’s online dashboard.
For more details on the state’s response to COVID-19, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
