PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. That leaves the state’s death toll at 2,694. OHA also reported 125 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 203,374.
New guidance released by OHA allows local public health authorities to consider a shortened quarantine period for a person with COVID-19. OHA is now recommending a 10-day quarantine or a seven day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test as acceptable alternatives. The shortened quarantine option is not recommended in high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities and other residential care settings. People who have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine even after exposure to a person with COVID-19.
Oregon has now administered 2,293,598 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,641,377 first and second doses of Moderna and 150,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 206, which is eight more than Sunday. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.