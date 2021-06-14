PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. That keeps the state’s death toll at 2,730. OHA also reported 127 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 205,154.
As of Monday, 2,323,460 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,038,610 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 71,522. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 174, which is 11 more than Sunday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.