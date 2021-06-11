PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That keeps the state’s total at 2,726. OHA also reported 308 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 204,587.
OHA has relied on a daily U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) data update to report the number of people who need to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to reach Oregon’s goal of vaccinating 70% of people 18 and older. The CDC is experiencing an issue with the data feed that contributes to its COVID data tracker dashboard, which Oregon uses to track the state’s progress and believes that approximately two days of data is not appearing on the CDC COVID data tracker dashboard. CDC is working to resolve the issue and anticipates having it fixed by June 15.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,352,742 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,662,657 first and second doses of Moderna and 154,388 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 2,007,367 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,310,053 people who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 87,702.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 169, which is four fewer than the previous day. There are 40 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Thursday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
