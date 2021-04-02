PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That keeps the state’s death toll at 2,385.
OHA reported 499 new cases, bringing that total to 166,013.
Oregon has now administered a total of 962,741 first and second doses of Pfizer, 890,157 first and second doses of Moderna and 45,256 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 157. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed higher transmission of the virus through mid-March.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 1.12 through March 17.
At that level of transmission, daily cases for the two-week period between April 7 and April 20 would rise to 130 per 100,000 people, leading to an estimated average of 390 daily cases and 17 new daily hospitalizations.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
