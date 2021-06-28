PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. That keeps the state’s death toll at 2,763. OHA also reported 87 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 208,222.
The Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign, that sought to promote COVID-19 vaccination ended yesterday, on June 27. One Oregonian 18 and older will win the $1 million prize, while 36 others will win $10,000 prizes. Oregonians age 12 to 17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. In addition, several counties added their own extra incentive drawings, for a total of 134 prizes. More than 2.3 million vaccinated Oregonians must now wait for a call to see if they are a winner. The lucky winners will be notified by phone within the next week.
As of Monday, 2,380,897 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,144,591 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 19,147.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
