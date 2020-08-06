PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported one additional COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 339 people during the pandemic.
Health officials also reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases Thursday. There have been 20,225 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, along with 412,037 negative tests statewide.
The man who died was 83 years old and living in Umatilla County. He tested positive July 16 and died Aug. 1 at the hospital. The man had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 1
- Benton, 1
- Clackamas, 22
- Clatsop, 1
- Columbia, 4
- Coos, 1
- Crook, 1
- Deschutes, 12
- Douglas, 5
- Grant, 1
- Jackson, 16
- Jefferson, 10
- Josephine, 2
- Lane, 12
- Linn, 3
- Malheur, 19
- Marion, 33
- Morrow, 1
- Multnomah, 45
- Polk, 4
- Sherman, 1
- Umatilla, 27
- Wasco, 6
- Washington, 30
- Yamhill, 9
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(2) comments
Avg. AGE OF COVID DEATHS = 79.5
Avg. HUMAN LlFE EXPECTANCY = 78.6
Politically motivated and skewed data.
