PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported one additional COVID-19 death Monday, along with 43 new cases statewide.
As of Monday morning, 92 people had died in Oregon from the coronavirus.
The latest reported death was a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on April 17 and died April 25 at the hospital. Health officials said she had prior underlying medical conditions.
The latest COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon on Monday were in the following counties:
- Coos (2)
- Deschutes (2)
- Linn (5)
- Malheur (1)
- Marion (11)
- Multnomah (12)
- Washington (9)
- Yamhill (1)
There have been 2,354 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, along with 48,844 negative tests in the state.
The Oregon Health Authority has additional information online about the coronavirus cases in the state.
Among the diagnosed cases, 1,271 are female, 1,072 are male, one is non-binary and information was not available for nine cases, according to OHA. Of those diagnosed, 554 have been hospitalized, 1,659 have not and information was not available for 141 cases.
As of Monday, Oregon had 280 adult ICU beds available, out of a statewide total of 827. There were 2,014 non-ICU beds available from a total of 7,365 on Monday, according to OHA.
Additionally, there were 90 pediatric NICU/PICU beds out of 292 available statewide on Monday, along with 171 pediatric non-ICU beds out of 347 statewide.
Oregon had 795 ventilators available as of Monday morning.
There were 249 hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 statewide Monday, with 71 in ICU beds and 31 on ventilators.
43 New positives compared to 2191 new negatives. There are 2354 positives that have been reported - how many of these are now recovered? 48,844 Negatives reported. Why are we not reopening this state? I can't believe that personal and business bankruptcies won't be going through the roof if we don't get our state rolling again.
