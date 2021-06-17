PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,745. OHA also reported 300 new cases that brings that total to 205,988.
OHA launched a new version of its vaccination metrics dashboard. Changes include race and ethnicity vaccination rates released at the regional level and age groups for 60 years and older reported as 10-year groups.
Oregon has now administered 2,415,419 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,692,352 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,253 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 2,340,646 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,077,399 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 55,697.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 151, which is 11 fewer than the previous day. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is no change from Wednesday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
