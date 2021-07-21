PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the death toll to 2,833. OHA also reported 421 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 213,730.
Starting Wednesday, OHA will revise the Weekly Outbreak Report to provide three tables with Kindergarten-12th grade school associated case and outbreak information. OHA will now report recent student, staff and volunteer cases in addition to schools with active and resolved outbreaks.
Cases will be reported if they worked or attended school (either for class or other activities like a sports practice) during their exposure or infectious period. OHA will no longer include these cases as cumulative case counts. A school may appear in more than one table as the case and outbreak tables record different information.
Oregon has now administered 2,624,412 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,771,412 first and second doses of Moderna and 177,264 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 2,457,522 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,285,052 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 151, which is four fewer than Tuesday. There are 37 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.