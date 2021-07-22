PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,384. OHA also reported 539 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 214,263.
Oregon has now administered 2,628,183 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,772,908 first and second doses of Moderna and 177,730 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 2,460,594 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,288,184 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 169, which is 18 more than Wednesday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
