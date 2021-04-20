COVID-19 testing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,460.

OHA also announced 580 new cases related to the virus, bringing that total to 176,157.

OHA has also updated Oregon’s metrics for allowing the resumption of indoor full-contact sports.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,349,485 doses of Pfizer, 1,135,323 doses of Moderna and 88,696 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 1,044,211 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,615,363 who have had at least one dose.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 255, which is 12 more than the previous day. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Monday.

