PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The state’s total number of deaths is now 2,491.
OHA also reported 928 new cases. That brings the state’s total to 183,830 cases.
OHA reports 39,560 vaccinations were added to the state registry on Thursday. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,564,698 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,274,713 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,723 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,229,497 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,794,112 who have had at least one dose.
OHA reports there are 339 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:
• Baker (4)
• Benton (8)
• Clackamas (93)
• Clatsop (13)
• Columbia (9)
• Coos (3)
• Crook (10)
• Curry (3)
• Deschutes (125)
• Douglas (17)
• Harney (2)
• Hood River (5)
• Jackson (32)
• Jefferson (15)
• Josephine (23)
• Klamath (24)
• Lake (4)
• Lane (60)
• Lincoln (2)
• Linn (44)
• Malheur (3)
• Marion (81)
• Morrow (2)
• Multnomah (177)
• Polk (14)
• Tillamook (5)
• Umatilla (10)
• Union (5)
• Wallowa (3)
• Wasco (6)
• Washington (109)
• Yamhill (17)
