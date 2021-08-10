PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,912. OHA also reported 2,329 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 232,436.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 635, which is 60 more than Monday. That is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that Oregon has recorded to date. There are 164 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 16 more than the previous day.

Oregon has now administered 2,697,675 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,799,466 first and second doses of Moderna and 186,279 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 2,526,326 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,335,892 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Gov. Kate Brown will announce a new indoor mask mandate for Oregon on Wednesday, along with a requirement that state executive branch employees get vaccinated for COVID-19. Brown’s office said the governor will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the new masking rules.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (33)

Benton (17)

Clackamas (145)

Clatsop (12)

Columbia (6)

Coos (73)

Crook (20)

Curry (55)

Deschutes (132)

Douglas (122)

Gilliam (1)

Harney (6)

Hood River (7)

Jackson (267)

Jefferson (8)

Josephine (117)

Klamath (46)

Lake (3)

Lane (199)

Lincoln (34)

Linn (81)

Malheur (31)

Marion (313)

Morrow (16)

Multnomah (141)

Polk (41)

Tillamook (27)

Umatilla (102)

Union (17)

Wallowa (8)

Wasco (42)

Washington (128)

Yamhill (79)

