PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. This increases the death toll to 2,031.
OHA also reported 529 new cases brining the total to 147,932.
Oregon has now administered a total of 588,740 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 801,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These figures are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
For all the latest updates from the Oregon Health Authority on the virus and vaccines, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov or https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
