PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,683. OHA also announced 267 new cases bringing the state total to 202,247.
Through May 31, OHA has identified 1,009 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. In May, there were 16,097 cases of COVID-19 and 98% of those cases were among people who were unvaccinated. More than 9 in 10 of the 126 COVID-19 associated deaths in May were among people who were not vaccinated. The majority of vaccine-breakthrough associated deaths have occurred in the elderly.
The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 1.85 million people who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.
Oregon has now administered 2,232,799 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,615,840 first and second doses of Moderna and 145,844 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,877,344 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,255,274 people who have had at least one dose.
OHA also reported the total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,709, which is an 8.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 260.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
