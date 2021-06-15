PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,737. OHA also reported 314 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 205,459.
Oregon has now administered 2,395,246 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,682,199 first and second doses of Moderna and 157,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 2,329,871 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,054,069 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 65,484.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 172, which is two fewer than the previous day. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from Monday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
99% of Oregon tested negative for the virus. What a scam.
ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ Fake NEws... How old were they? Yeah...
How many of the 314 were vaccinated and how many were not?
