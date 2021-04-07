PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,434. OHA also reported 481 new cases in the state, bringing the total to 168,128.
Starting Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority is publishing a Tableau dashboard showing the cumulative count of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern or variants of interest in Oregon. For additional information on COVID-19 variants, go here.
Starting this week, Oregon Health Authority began publishing weekly reports with a table representing vaccination shipping mishaps, refrigeration fluctuations, breakage and/or vaccination expiration.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,057,696 doses of Pfizer, 952,957 doses of Moderna and 55,505 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 802,090 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,313,016 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 171. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
Oregon’s 2,434th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on November 11 and died on March 23 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had no underlying conditions.
