PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s total to 2,508.
OHA also reported 748 new cases. That brings the state’s total to 187,611 cases.
OHA reports 28,336 vaccinations were added to the state registry on Tuesday. Of this total, 19,574 doses were administered on Monday and 8,762 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.
The seven-day running average is now 32,503 doses per day.
There are 345 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, which is six fewer than Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reports six more deaths from COVID-19, 748 additional cases to further Kate the tyrant queen's narrative that the state needs to remain locked down. So, Kate the tyrant how do you explain to the people of Oregon the states that have relaxed, and even ended, their 'Covid-19' restrictions have seen their rates fall. While states like Oregon for example whose governors refuse to relax their 'covid-19' restrictions have seen an increase in rates, the so called 4th wave. Could it be that it is not about 'covid-19' at all, but rather it is all about control, that these governors will do whatever it takes to keep that control?
