PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the state’s death toll to 2,670. OHA also reported 307 new cases which elevates that total to 203,671.
Governor Kate Brown announced updates to county risk levels on Tuesday. Lane, Coos, and Wasco counties will move down to Lower Risk, and Josephine and Yamhill counties will move down to Moderate Risk, effective Wednesday, June 9.
Harney County will move up from Lower Risk to Moderate Risk due to rising case counts, effective Friday, June 11. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,305,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,645,747 first and second doses of Moderna and 151,144 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 1,951,646 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,292,591 people who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 106,455.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 172, which is 34 fewer than Monday. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 fewer than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(1) comment
Shut down the OHA. They are nothing more than the propaganda arm of Kate the tyrant queen's totalitarian regime. I'm surprised the head of the OHA is not named J. Goebbels.
