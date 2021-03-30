PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,381. OHA also reported 415 new cases of the virus in the state, bringing the total to 164,570.
Oregon has now administered a total of 893,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 833,973 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,698 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,130,805 doses of Pfizer, 1,081,900 doses of Moderna and 86,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 139, which is three fewer than Monday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
