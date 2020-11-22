PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported a new record of 1,517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon for the third consecutive day on Sunday.
There have been more than 944,444 negative COVID-19 tests in the state during the pandemic. The new positive cases reported Sunday brings the state's total to 65,170.
“Oregon is on a steep and stark slope of rising Coronavirus cases,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “But we aren’t powerless in the face of this virus. Because it depends on us to slow the spread. Your choices make a difference.
Local health officials in every part of the state have investigated outbreaks that started with get-togethers that seemed innocent at the time, but led to many people getting sick, and in some cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
This Thanksgiving, cancel any plans you have to celebrate indoors with large groups of family and friends. The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret.”
The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 207
- Clatsop: 7
- Columbia: 8
- Coos: 9
- Crook: 6
- Deschutes: 38
- Douglas: 12
- Grant: 15
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 55
- Jefferson: 8
- Josephine: 14
- Klamath: 53
- Lake: 6
- Lane: 64
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 27
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 183
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 516
- Polk: 26
- Umatilla: 47
- Union: 5
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 128
- Yamhill: 35
OHA also reported one additional death from the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the state’s death total to 820. The death reported was:
- A 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
