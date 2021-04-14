PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,449.
OHA also reported 816 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 172,206.
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows a third consecutive week of surging daily cases, higher hospitalizations and higher deaths than the previous week.
OHA reported 3,722 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 11. That represents a 26% increase from the previous week. There were 47 reported COVID-19 related deaths, which is the highest weekly total in five weeks.
