PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,858. OHA also reported 1,076 new cases of the virus bringing that number to 219,755.
OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast on Friday, which projects sharply higher COVID-19 associated hospitalizations and daily cases through August 17.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated at 1.58 through July 14, more than double the 0.74 reported through mid-June.
Oregon has now administered 2,656,887 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,784,178 first and second doses of Moderna and 181,017 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 2,486,197 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,308,566 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 298, which is 13 more than the previous day. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 13 more than Thursday.
The new numbers come on the same day Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced new guidance requiring all state employees, regardless of vaccination status, in any indoor state agency space to wear a mask. The requirement also applies to visitors and customers when they enter state agency buildings. The new guidance is in line with the most recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the governor's office.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
