PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,674. OHA also reported 177 additional cases of the virus bringing that total to 201,649.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,213,453 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,602,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,524 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 1,853,468 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,242,712 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 238, which is 11 fewer than Monday. There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.