PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 285 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, raising the state’s total to 204,865.
OHA reported three new deaths related to COVID-19. The total now stands at 2,729.
OHA reported 17,231 new COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state registry on Saturday. Of this total, 9,034 doses were administered on Friday and 8,197 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,364,446 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,667,165 first and second doses of Moderna and 155,271 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Saturday, 2,019,299 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 160, which is nine fewer than Friday. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is one more than Friday.
