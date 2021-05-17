PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,590. OHA also reported 310 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 195,882.
On Monday the Oregon Health Authority launched a new dashboard to track statewide and county progress towards the Governor’s newly announced vaccination goals.
Beginning May 21, counties will be eligible to move to Lower Risk when 65% of county residents 16 years of age and older receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and the county submits a plan to close vaccine equity gaps. For more information click here.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,961,954 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,476,963 first and second doses of Moderna and 122,119 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 1,591,802 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,061,640 who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is three more than the previous day. There are 81 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
