PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,373.
OHA also reported 505 new cases, bringing the state total to 163,295.
Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received a large quantity of approximately 5,800 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) on March 25 for Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties. The reports are from Jan. 20, 2021, through March 23, 2021. As a result, daily ELR totals and case counts are higher for March 25 than anticipated for these three counties.
Oregon has now administered a total of 826,177 first and second doses of Pfizer, 791,858 first and second doses of Moderna and 36,674 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
To date, 1,021,995 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 108. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that Oregonians in Phase 1B, Group 7 will now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks earlier than planned.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
