PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of deaths in the state is now 2,498.
The OHA also reported 794 new cases. That brings the state’s total to 185,597 cases.
OHA reports 40,138 vaccinations were added to the state registry on Saturday. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,617,050 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,309,663 first and second doses of Moderna and 95,600 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
OHA reports there are 331 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is three fewer than Friday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:
Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (7), Columbia (15), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (88), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (5), Josephine (9), Klamath (55), Lake (2), Lane (66), Lincoln (8), Linn (38), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Multnomah (115), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (106), Yamhill (22).
The new patient deaths reported on Saturday were:
- A 70-year-old man from Jackson county who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 43-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 27 at Albany General Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old woman from Malheur county who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on March 6 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
