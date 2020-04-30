PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, along with 64 new cases statewide.
As of Thursday morning, 103 people have died in Oregon from the coronavirus.
The latest deaths were a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 7 and died Sunday at the hospital and a 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Saturday and died the same day at his home.
Each patient had prior underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The latest COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Thursday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 8
- Coos: 5
- Deschutes: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 17
- Multnomah: 11
- Umatilla: 5
- Washington: 10
There have been 2,510 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, along with 53,522 negative tests in the state.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
