PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,324.
OHA also reported 178 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 159,788.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,346,090 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,642,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon is 118, which is 18 more than Sunday. There are 23 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For more, go to kptv.com/coronavirus and https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
