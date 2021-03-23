PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced two new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,367.
OHA also reported 316 new cases of the virus in the state. That number is now at 162,016.
On Tuesday, OHA announced that 20 Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. This marks an increase of seven counties from Monday.
The counties are: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.
These counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of March 29.
Oregon has now administered a total of 768,927 first and second doses of Pfizer, 746,354 first and second doses of Moderna and 32,803 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 971,685 doses of Pfizer, 978,400 doses of Moderna and 60,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, which is seven fewer than Monday. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
