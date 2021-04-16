PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,457. OHA also reported 704 new cases, bringing that total to 173,626.
More than 1.5 million Oregonians have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 199. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Oregon’s 2,457th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on April 8 and died on April 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
